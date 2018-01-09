Liquid thrown at teenagers by cyclist in Hull

Police have today released this image of a man wanted after a cyclist threw two containers of fluid at a group of teenagers in Hull.

The containers missed the boys but the liquid, believed to be a form of cleaning fluid, created black burn marks on the grass.

A mobile phone photograph of the cyclist police wish to speak to.

The incident happened near the Sutton Underpass on Leads Road at around 4pm on Wednesday last week.

The cyclist, who became aggressive when he reached the teenagers, is believed to be aged in his late teens or early 20s. He had short dark hair and was wearing a blue jacket and shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 560 of January 3.