LISTED: All the roads closed in Leeds on Sunday for the Tour de Yorkshire

Roads across Leeds are going to be closed today as the Tour de Yorkshire crosses the line for its final stage in the city.

Check out this guide to all the road closures in Leeds today (Sunday).

Have you got your programme yet? On sale along the route today

All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 3.30pm and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required: These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow the race to pass.

The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers.

Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration:

Rolling road closures

Newall Carr Road, Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill Billams Hill Bridge Street Clapgate Manor Square Kirkgate Bondgate Gay Lane East Chevin Road

Bramhope Old Lane Old Lane A658 Pool Bank New Road A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road Black Hill Road

Arthington Road FIXED CLOSURE

Arthington Road, Black Hill Lane to Eccup Lane Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane Church Lane A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane New Adel Lane Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane Spen Lane A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane Spen Lane Abbey Walk A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road B6157 Bridge Road Wyther Lane Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane Cockshott Lane A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way Ledgard Way Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road Viaduct Road Burley Place Willow Road Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street Burley Street Park Lane

FIXED CLOSURE Westgate

FIXED CLOSURE The Headrow

Additional road closures for race and crowd safety

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between 6am and 6.30pm.

East Chevin Road Black Hill Road Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Black Hill Lane

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access to properties, between midnight and 10pm:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate Westgate The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street Portland Crescent Portland Gate Cookridge Street Oxford Place Alexander Street Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade Rossington Street Percival Street Vernon Street St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

The following roads will be affected between 5am and 10.30pm:

St Mark’s Road, Raglan Road to Servia Hill Cathcart Street / Raglan Road at the junction with St Mark’s Road

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

Newall Carr Road Leeds / North Yorks Boundary to Billams Hill Billams Hill Bridge Street Clapgate Manor Square Kirkgate Bondgate Gay Lane East Chevin Road Bramhope Old Lane Old Lane A658 Pool Bank New Road A659 Arthington Lane, Pool Bank New Road to Black Hill Road Black Hill Road Arthington Road, Black Hill Road to Eccup Lane Eccup Lane, Arthington Road to Church Lane Church Lane A660 Otley Road, Church Lane to New Adel Lane New Adel Lane Otley Old Road, New Adel Lane to Spen Lane Spen Lane A6120 Ring Road West, Park Spen Lane to Spen Lane Spen Lane Abbey Walk A65 Abbey Road, Abbey Walk to Bridge Road B6157 Bridge Road Wyther Lane Armley Ridge Road, Wyther Lane to Cockshott Lane Cockshott Lane A647 Stanningley Road, Cockshott Lane to Ledgard Way Ledgard Way Canal Road, Ledguard Way to Viaduct Road Viaduct Road Burley Place Willow Road Burley Road, Willow Road to Burley Street, Burley Street

The following roads have a prohibition on stopping and towing zone on both Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6:

Park Lane, Burley Street to Westgate Westgate The Headrow, Westgate to Albion Street Great George Street, Portland Street to Dudley Way Calverley Street, South Parade to Portland Street Portland Crescent Portland Gate Cookridge Street Oxford Place Alexander Street Park Row, The Headrow to South Parade Rossington Street Percival Street Vernon Street St. Anne’s Street, The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Between midnight on Saturday, May 5 and 10.30pm on Sunday, May 6: St Mark’s Street, Raglan Road to Servia Street Parking for blue badge holders only - suspension of existing parking places on Sunday, May 6: Calverley Street Pay and Display and Loading bays between Portland Way & Willow Terrace Road Park Square West Park Square North Park Square East

Temporary one-way traffic flow to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks on Sunday, May 6 between 5am and 10.30pm: Rampart Road from Woodhouse Street to Woodhouse Lane

Temporary banned right turn to assist the safe management of access to/from car parks between 5am and 10.30pm: Rampart Road, Woodhouse Lane (northbound) Woodhouse Lane (northbound), Rampart Road A temporary speed limit of 20MPH will be in place on the following roads between midnight and 6.30pm on Sunday, May 6: A659 Otley Road, Weardley Lane to A61 Harrogate Road A61 Harrogate Road from a point 1000m west of the junction with A659 Otley Road to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge