LISTED: Salmonella, listeria & glass: The food products recalled in the past two weeks and why

It's always good to know what's in your food - but it's also important to check if what's in your cupboard has been hooked off the shelves since you bought it.

While millions of food products are produced for supermarkets every year and the vast majority are free from issues, there are a select few foodstuffs which run into problems and are made subject to a recall.

The below are food items withdrawn from sale by shops in the past two weeks. Some products were recalled because they could contain Salmonella, Listeria, glass or 'unsanitary conditions':

Manning Impex Ltd recalls Buenas Grated Coconut as it may contain Salmonella

Last updated:

19 April 2018

Manning Impex Ltd is recalling Buenas Grated Coconut as it may contain Salmonella.

Product details

Product: Buenas Grated Coconut

Pack size: 454g

‘Best before’ date: 20 February 2019

No other Manning Impex Ltd products are known to be affected.

Risk

The product listed above may be contaminated with Salmonella. Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Our advice to consumers

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Action taken by the company

Manning Impex Ltd is recalling the above product. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Salad products - Willowbrook foods - may contain Listeria

Willowbrook Foods has taken the precautionary step of recalling certain salad products with bacon because they might contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The products are sold in Budgens, Supervalu, Centra, Mace Nisa, Lidl and Spar retail stores.

Product name:

Willowbrook Fine Foods Chicken and Bacon Caesar Salad

Fresh For You Chicken and Bacon Caesar Salad

Meadow Fresh Caesar Style Salad Bowl

Use by dates:

25 April 2018 & 26 April 20176

Deluxe Potato Salad with bacon; 220g; use by 28 April 2018 & 29 April 2018

Spar Prepared Salad – Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad; 150g, use by 25 April 2018

Surya Foods - illegal ingredients in Palm Oil

Surya Foods is recalling Mother Africa Pure Red Palm Oil and Mother Africa Zomi Palm Oil because they contain the illegal dye Sudan IV, which is potentially genotoxic and carcinogenic. Sudan dyes are red dyes that are used in industrial applications and cannot be used in foods.

Product: Mother Africa Pure Red Palm Oil

Pack size: 2.0 litre

‘Best before’ date: 01 April 2020

Batch code: VT261017A

Product: Mother Africa Zomi Palm Oil

Pack size: 1.0 litre

‘Best before’ date: 01 June 2020

Batch code: VT 171117SZ

No other Surya Foods products are known to be affected​.

Risk

The illegal dye Sudan IV is potentially genotoxic and possibly carcinogenic.

Advice to consumers

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Sliced beetroot - Sainsbury's - may contain glass

Sainsbury’s is recalling a batch of its Sliced Beetroot sold in jars because the product may contain small pieces of glass.

The presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk.

Product details

Product: by Sainsbury’s Sliced Beetroot

Jar size: 340g

Best before: August 2019

Batch code: L318N1737

Item code: 7860491

No other Sainsbury’s products are known to be affected.

Risk

The product may contain small pieces of glass which could present a safety risk.

Advice to consumers

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Sweetland Ltd - Cakes produced in 'unsanitary conditions'

Sweetland Ltd is recalling various sweet and cake products because they have been produced in unhygienic conditions.

Product details

Product: Mixed Backlawa

Pack sizes: 180g, 400g, 800g

‘Best before’ dates: 26 June 2018 to 10 July 2018

Product: Mixed Mamoualla

Pack sizes: 180g, 400g

‘Best before’ dates: 26 June 2018 to 10 July 2018

Product: Barizik

Pack sizes: 150g, 180g, 400g

‘Best before’ dates: 26 June 2018 to 10 July 2018

Product: Ghaybeh

Pack sizes: 150g, 180g, 400g

‘Best before’ dates: 26 June 2018 to 10 July 2018

Product: Bamia

Pack sizes: 150g, 180g, 400g

‘Best before’ dates: 26 June 2018 to 10 July 2018

No other Sweetland Ltd products are known to be affected.

Risk

The products were produced in unhygienic conditions at a temporary manufacturing site and may be unfit for human consumption.

Advice to consumers

If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.