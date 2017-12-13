LISTED: The 135 schools that have not recorded a 'Good' Ofsted inspection in a decade

Ofsted have released a list of 135 schools in England which have not recorded a 'good' inspection report in the last ten years.
Amanda Spielman, the education watchdog's chief inspector, hit out at a culture of "disadvantage one-upmanship" as she unveiled her first annual report.
Others facing similar challenges have been able to achieve success, showing improvement is possible, it states.
Here is a list of the 135 schools that have failed to record a "good" Ofsted inspection since 2005.
A total of 129 schools were recorded as being open in 2016/17, while six were recorded as being closed.
The information reads, from left to right: name of school, type of school (e.g. academy), primary or secondary, region
:: These are the 129 schools recorded as being open:
Ironville and Codnor Park Primary School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Langley Mill Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Pinxton Kirkstead Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Tupton Hall School, Community School, Secondary, East Midlands
Whittington Green School, Community School, Secondary, East Midlands
Linton Primary School, Foundation School, Primary, East Midlands
St Paul's Community Primary and Nursery School, Spalding, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Alfred Street Junior School, Rushden, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Hillocks Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Howitt Primary Community School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
The Gainsborough Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
Kettering Science Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
Weston Favell Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
Ambleside Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands
Lodge Park Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
Exeter - A Learning Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands
Weavers Close Church of England Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands
Seely Primary School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
St Mary's CofE Primary Academy, Burton Latimer, Academy Converter, Primary, East Midlands
Olympic Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East Midlands
Kingswood Secondary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
Wrenn School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East Midlands
The Ripley Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, East Midlands
The Grove Primary School, Academy Converter, Primary, East Midlands
The Cavendish School, Foundation School, Secondary, East of England
Diss Church Junior School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, East of England
King's Lynn Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, East of England
Coleridge Community College, Academy Converter, Secondary, East of England
Ernulf Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, East of England
Cliff Park Junior School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England
Potter Street Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England
Gusford Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England
Southminster Church of England (Controlled) Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, East of England
The Norman Church of England Primary School, Northwold, Academy Converter, Primary, East of England
Prendergast Ladywell School, Foundation School, Secondary, London
Sanders School, Foundation School, Secondary, London
The Royal Docks Community School, Foundation School, Secondary, London
The Brittons Academy Trust, Academy Converter, Secondary, London
Brookside Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, London
Bower Park Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, London
The Dearne Advanced Learning Centre, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Stirling Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
West Melton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Westfield School, Foundation School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Sowerby Bridge High School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pudsey Tyersal Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Boldon School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
South Elmsall Carlton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Sheffield Springs Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Knowleswood Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Hild's Church of England Voluntary Aided School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Dixons Allerton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
South Leeds Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Leeds East Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Co-operative Academy of Leeds, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pheasant Bank Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Armthorpe Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Cottingley Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Merlin Top Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Mount Pellon Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Meynell Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Castleford Park Junior Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Helen's CE Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Winifred Holtby Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pathways E-Act Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Oak Tree Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Blyth Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Balby Carr Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Norton Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Moston Fields Primary School, Community School, Primary, North West
Newman Catholic School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North West
St Antony's RC Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North West
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North West
Heysham High School Sports College, Community School, Secondary, North West
Corpus Christi Catholic High School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North West
New Charter Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
Fulwood Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
University of Chester CE Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
The Sutton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
Lowton Church of England High School, Foundation School, Secondary, North West
University Academy Warrington, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
Kirkby High School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North West
Smithills School, Academy Converter, Secondary, North West
St Monica Primary School, Community School, Primary, South East
Peel Common Junior School, Community School, Primary, South East
Fernhill Primary School, Community School, Primary, South East
Newtown Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South East
All Saints Church of England Primary School, Freshwater, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South East
St Matthew's CofE Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, South East
Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East
The Aylesbury Vale Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East
Tree Tops Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East
High Weald Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East
The Robert Napier School, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South East
Temple Grove Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East
Battle Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East
Milton Court Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East
Kingfisher Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South East
St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Margate, Academy Converter, Primary, South East
Bream Church of England Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, South West
Picklenash Junior School, Foundation School, Primary, South West
All Saints Church of England Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South West
The Taunton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, South West
Henbury Court Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West
The Kingfisher School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West
Oasis Academy Longmeadow, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West
Manor Court Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West
Priorswood Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, South West
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, West Midlands
Wallbrook Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
St Alban's Church of England Primary School, Voluntary Controlled School, Primary, West Midlands
Broadlands Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
St Martin's Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
Cheswardine Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
Bird's Bush Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
Kingsway Community Primary School, Community School, Primary, West Midlands
Staffordshire University Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands
Willenhall E-ACT Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands
Chilwell Croft Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Oasis Academy Blakenhale Junior, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Four Dwellings Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Hawkesley Church Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Yarnfield Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
City Road Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy & Nursery, Academy Converter, Primary, West Midlands
Grange Primary, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, West Midlands
Albert Bradbeer Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, West Midlands
:: A further six schools were listed as having closed during 2016/17:
Somerlea Park Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Cavendish Close Junior School, Community School, Primary, East Midlands
Bedmond Village Primary and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, East of England
New Earswick Primary School, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Featherby Junior School, Community School, Primary, South East
South Wolverhampton and Bilston Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, West Midlands