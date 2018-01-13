LISTED: The top 10 areas for drug offences in Leeds

The top 10 drugs hotspots in Leeds - the areas with the most reports of drug offences - have been revealed.

The figures are the latest in the Yorkshire Evening Post's crime hotspots web series, in which we're shining a light on a different type of crime every day, according to the official police statistics for the city.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to West Yorkshire Police by the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed the 10 policing wards with the most reports of drug offences between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, the most recent full year of figures available.

The figures are broken down into 'policing wards' - these are the areas which police classify and use to divide resources and manage crime. We also broke down the figures for all crimes overall - see here. How does your area compare? See below for the top 10 and the full drug offence figures for every area.

The top area for drug offences was Beeston and Holbeck, with the city centre and Gipton and Harehills also high.

Other figures: The top 10 most burgled areas revealed

Here is the Top 10 - how does your area compare?

TOP 10

Beeston and Holbeck - 271

City and Hunslet A - 152

Gipton and Harehills - 108

Armley - 72

City and Hunslet B - 66

Burmantofts and Richmond HIll - 52

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 48

Middleton Park - 43

Chapel Allerton - 42

Killingbeck and Seacroft - 41

And here are figures for every single area - how does yours compare?

Adel - 5

Alwoodley - 19

Ardsley and Robin Hood - 8

Armley - 72

Beeston and Holbeck - 271

Bramley and Stanningley - 20

Burmantofts and Richmond HIll - 52

Calverley and Farsley - 20

Chapel Allerton - 42

City and Hunslet A - 152

City and Hunslet B - 66

Crossgates and Whinmoor Road- 24

Farnley and Wortley - 33

Garforth and Swillington - 12

Gipton and Harehills - 108

Guiseley and Rawdon - 7

Harewood - 10

Headingley - 11

Horsforth - 7

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 48

Killingbeck and Seacroft - 41

Kippax and Methley - 13

Kirkstall - 31

Middleton Park - 43

Moortown - 12

Morley North - 26

Morley South - 22

Otley and Yeadon - 17

Pudsey Ward - 17

Rothwell - 12

Roundhay - 24

Temple Newsam - 21

Weetwood - 17

Wetherby - 23