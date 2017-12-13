LISTED: The Yorkshire schools which have failed to record a 'good' Ofsted inspection in 12 years

Have your say

124 schools across England have failed to record a single 'good' inspection by Ofsted since 2005, including 30 in Yorkshire.

The educational body oversees educational standards across the country.

Here is a list of 31 Yorkshire schools that have failed to record a "good" Ofsted inspection since 2005, in no particular order. Bolded ones are in Leeds.

The Dearne Advanced Learning Centre, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Stirling Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

West Melton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Westfield School, Foundation School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Sowerby Bridge High School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pudsey Tyersal Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Boldon School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

South Elmsall Carlton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Sheffield Springs Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Knowleswood Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Hild's Church of England Voluntary Aided School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Dixons Allerton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

South Leeds Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Leeds East Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Co-operative Academy of Leeds, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pheasant Bank Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Armthorpe Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Cottingley Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Merlin Top Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Mount Pellon Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Meynell Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Castleford Park Junior Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

St Helen's CE Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Winifred Holtby Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Pathways E-Act Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Oak Tree Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

The Blyth Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Balby Carr Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber

Norton Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber