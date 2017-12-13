LISTED: The Yorkshire schools which have failed to record a 'good' Ofsted inspection in 12 years

124 schools across England have failed to record a single 'good' inspection by Ofsted since 2005, including 30 in Yorkshire.
The educational body oversees educational standards across the country.
Here is a list of 31 Yorkshire schools that have failed to record a "good" Ofsted inspection since 2005, in no particular order. Bolded ones are in Leeds.
The Dearne Advanced Learning Centre, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Stirling Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
West Melton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Westfield School, Foundation School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Joseph's RC Primary School, Todmorden, Voluntary Aided School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Sowerby Bridge High School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Healey Junior Infant and Nursery School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pudsey Tyersal Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Boldon School, Community School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
South Elmsall Carlton Junior and Infant School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Sheffield Springs Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Knowleswood Primary School, Community School, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Hild's Church of England Voluntary Aided School, Voluntary Aided School, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Dixons Allerton Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
South Leeds Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Leeds East Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Co-operative Academy of Leeds, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pheasant Bank Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Armthorpe Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Cottingley Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Merlin Top Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Mount Pellon Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Meynell Community Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Castleford Park Junior Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
St Helen's CE Primary School, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Winifred Holtby Academy, Academy Converter, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Pathways E-Act Primary Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Oak Tree Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
The Blyth Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Balby Carr Community Academy, Academy Sponsor Led, Secondary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber
Norton Primary Academy, Academy Converter, Primary, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber