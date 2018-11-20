Little girl still critical after death crash in Sheffield

Have your say

A girl, aged three, is still critically ill in hospital after a horror crash which left four dead.

Livia Matova was left fighting for life and her 22-year-old mum, Nikola Dunova, was seriously injured in the crash on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday, November 9.

Four people were killed in a horror crash in Sheffield earlier this month

They both remain in hospital today.

Livia’s grandparents and Nicola’s parents, Miroslav Duna, 50 and Vlasta Dunova, 41, died in the crash along with family friend Adnan Ashraf, 35 and his 16-month-old son Mohammaed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was also seriously injured and remains in hospital.

The seven casualties were travelling in a Volkswagen Touran which was struck by a Volkswagen Golf being chased by the police.

Adnan, who was born in Pakistan, had just driven the two families back from a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

He died at the scene along with Miroslav and his wife, Vlasta, who were born in Slovakia.

Adnan’s son, who was born in Sheffield, died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Dozens of floral tributes line the street where the collision took place, near to the junction with Bannham Road.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged over the death crash.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23 and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons,is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.