Little girl still in hospital after horror death crash in Sheffield

A little girl left fighting for a life in a horror crash which killed her grandparents and two family friends remains in hospital in a serious condition over four weeks on.

Livia Matova was critically injured in the collision on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday, November 9.

Four people died in a horror crash in Sheffield last month

Her grandparents, Miroslav Duna, 50 and Vlasta Dunova, 41, were killed in the smash along with family friend Adnan Ashraff Jarral, 35 and his 16-month-old son, Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan.

Livia's mum, Nikola Dunova, 22, was seriously injured along with Adnan’s wife and Muhammed’s mum Erica Korscenova, 32.

They were travelling home from a day trip to London when they were hit by a stolen car being followed by the police.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, who was behind the wheel of the stolen Volkswagen Golf, was on the run from the police with his brother, Declan, 23, who was also in the car at the time of the crash.

Two weeks before the collision the brothers, from Harborough Avenue, Manor, were circulated as ‘wanted ‘ by South Yorkshire Police for a number of offences.

Declan was wanted for questioning about an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

While on the run they used Facebook to taunt the police force for being unable to track them down.

A boy aged 17, who is now 18, was also in the car at the time of the crash but cannot be named for legal reasons.

Elliott pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan admitted one charge of aggravated vehicle taking and another of possession of a lock-knife.

The 18-year-old admitted aggravated vehicle taking and possession of cannabis.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: "This is an exceptionally serious case of its kind. It demands punishment. Make no mistake, you will be punished."

The trio are to be sentenced next month.