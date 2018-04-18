Little known Sheffield family connection revealed as TV star Dale Winton dies aged 62

TV star Dale Winton, who has died aged 62, once expressed his fondness for visiting relatives in Sheffield.

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier on Wednesday, his long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement

In his 2003 autobiography, entitled Dale Winton: My Story, he told how his grandmother moved to Sheffield when he was young.

He wrote: "We drove up in a friend's Vauxhall Viscount, a fabulous dark-green car with a black vinyl roof.

"As mum parked outside Grandma's council flat, loads of kids crowded around it because they had never seen such a luxurious car on the estate before.

"When mum got out of it, looking very glamorous, this also caused quite a stir."

He told how during a week long stay with his grandma, his uncle had got a new girlfriend who took him on a night out round the city one night.

He said it was "the first pub he had been into" and added: "This was in the days of the miniskirt and I was just blown away by the pop culture.

"I thought it was fantastic."

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

Winton was a TV favourite with shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5,

Winton began his television career in 1987, working for Channel 4, and later became best known as the host of Dale's Supermarket Sweep on ITV in the 1990s.