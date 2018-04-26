Little Leeds boy cannot go to school after heartless thieves steal his wheelchair

Have your say

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a little boy's stolen wheelchair - otherwise he cannot go to school.

Police have put out an appeal after a car was broken into in Greenmount Terrace in LS11 overnight.

An electric wheelchair was stolen from the car in the incident.

The wheelchair is custom made specifically for the boy's needs.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Overnight a car was broken into on Greenmount Terrace, and a childs Electric Wheelchair was stolen.

"This is a custom made wheelchair specifically for his needs, and without it he cannot attend School.

"Can anyone with any information please contact West Yorkshire Police quoting reference 13180197766."

