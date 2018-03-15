Live incident: Serious delays grind M62 to a halt

Delays of up to 45 minutes and 10 mile tailbacks are causing morning commuters serious problems on the M62.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 24 at Ainley Top and and junction 27 at Gildersome.

High winds have caused major problems on the M62 this morning, and a stranded vehicle caused earlier issues on the westbound carriageway.

One passenger who is currently stuck in the delays said:"We've just seen two police cars race past. We're not moving anywhere anytime soon and the gantry warns we will be stuck here for 45 minutes. which is very frustrating."

