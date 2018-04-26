Live: Paul Mirfin band's album gig this Sunday

Harrogate’s very own charismatic‘ singing conductor’ is giving fans a sneak preview of his folk-rock band's as yet to be completed new album with a gig in Knaresborough this weekend.

Paul Mirfin and his band will play acoustic renditions this Sunday night at Blind Jack's on the Market Place from 7pm.

The group are preparing to record their debut album – but need fans’ support via PledgeMusic to enter the studio and turn his dream into reality.

Since The Paul Mirfin Band's first EP, Bring the Rain, got a rave reception on 2016, Mirfin’s musical career has been moving fast, nearly as fast as the Harrogate line trains he serves as a conductor on.

Last year saw the video to new song The Fighter prove Paul’s biggest success to date.

That song will be one of ten new songs written by Mirfin which are set to appear on the band's forthcoming album Ancient Roads.



Mirfin, renowned for his flat cap, who sold out the entire Royal Hall last year for charity in his own event, is also keen to tour the album.

International dates in California, Slovenia and South Africa, as well as the UK, are already lined up.

But before any of that can happen, the band have to raise the funds to finish their record..

To that end, a crowd-funding-like appeal has veeb launched..

As fans will see if they visit PledgeMusic, different levels of donation will bring different types of reward, up to the ultimate ‘prize’ – a Paul Mirfin Band gig in your own home!



Under the heading "Participate in the making of our new album!", the band's website says:

Since October 2017 we have been working on our new songs including Ancient Roads, All I Want To Be, The Oarsman and We Are Three.

"We have also rearranged old favourites such as Bring the Rain which now includes a brilliant addition from our guest rap artist Tre.

"Our fundraising platform on Pledge Music is to raise absolutely essential funds to support the album's completion.

"We need to raise a total amount of £8000 for costs associated with:

Studio hire

Recording, mixing and mastering

CD production and online distribution

Artwork and design

Marketing

Touring and promotion.