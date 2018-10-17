Live updates as Horsforth Town Street closed off after possible hand grenade found in Leeds

Explosives experts are on route to Leeds after a possible hand grenade has been found during a home clear-out.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called soon after 1pm this afternoon.

A cordon is in place in Town Street, Horsforth, and vehicles are being diverted.

"Police were called at 1.07pm to an address on Town Street by someone who reported a possible hand grenade found while clearing out a relative's property," a force spokesman said.

He said that Explosive Ordnance Disposal, possibly from Catterick, is en route.

Meanwhile, the 9, 50 and 50A bus services are being diverted.