Live updates as Horsforth Town Street closed off after possible hand grenade found in Leeds

Explosives experts are on route to Leeds after a possible hand grenade has been found during a home clear-out.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called soon after 1pm this afternoon.

A cordon is in place in Town Street, Horsforth, and vehicles are being diverted.

"Police were called at 1.07pm to an address on Town Street by someone who reported a possible hand grenade found while clearing out a relative's property," a force spokesman said.

He said that Explosive Ordnance Disposal, possibly from Catterick, is en route.

Meanwhile, the 9, 50 and 50A bus services are being diverted.

Near Town Street in Horsforth.

