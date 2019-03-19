LIVE UPDATES: TEN fire engines battling major fire at four storey mill in Bradford

Ten fire engines are currently at the scene of a large fire at a mill in Bradford.

The cause of the fire on Great Horton Road is still unknown but the roof is said to be '100% on fire', according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Refresh this page for latest updates

The large mill fire in Bradford. PIC: @asifbymajic

