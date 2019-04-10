Lives of stroke patients improved thanks to charity funded workers

Stroke survivors in Sheffield are benefitting from two support workers paid for by local fundraisers. Catherine Scott reports.

Stroke survivors’ recovery has been further enhanced with a dedicated activity programme by two new staff members paid for by donations to Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Therapists Margaret (Mags) Kelly and Christine Cryan were recruited in to the Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre to provide activities for stroke patients, which complement the specialist care already provided by the stroke team.

Their work at the Norfolk Park facility – from art classes and baking to tai-chi and writing – aims to help patients to regain their confidence after a stroke by building up their socialisation and collaborative skills, while promoting their sense of belonging, empowerment and mental wellbeing.

“Since starting our roles we have developed a programme of activities throughout the week that patients can get involved with,” says Mags.

“The activities are accessible for all stroke survivors. The effects of stroke are very individual in nature, and as such, each patient faces unique challenges, which can be of a physical, cognitive, social or emotional nature. Their ability to communicate can also be impacted.

“Many people struggle after having a stroke and can feel isolated and experience depression and anxiety; alongside the physical problems they may have which can hamper their recovery.

“Through patient feedback and our own experience, we have already seen what a difference these groups can make; many patients citing a real difference in mood, feeling uplifted by the end of the session.”

Thanks to donations, Sheffield Hospitals Charity has been able to fund Mags and Christine’s roles, enabling them to play an important part in the recovery of the patients.

“Without funding from Sheffield Hospitals Charity our role would not exist. We work closely with the specialist stroke team and support recovery from both the physical, emotional and social aspects of the stroke,” says Christine.

“We aim to understand the patients and their family’s needs and as such, supports patients to achieve their goals, both therapeutic and more personal ones.

“We enjoy interacting with our patients and seeing them enjoying themselves.

“By encouraging them to engage in activities during their stay, we hope to inspire them to continue to be active once they leave here.”

The new Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre, run by Sheffield eaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, offers dedicated 24/7 specialist rehabilitation and support to patients who have suffered a stroke at a critical point in their recovery.

To donate to enhance the care of stroke patients, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate