Lizzie’s voice will be first to ring out at big show

The Halifax soprano Lizzie Jones will become the first singer to perform in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show, the organisers of next month’s event have announced.

Ms Jones sang an emotional rendition of Abide With Me at the 2015 Rugby League Challenge Cup Final at Wembley, following the death of her husband, the Keighley Cougars player Danny Jones, 29, three months earlier.

She also performed at that year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year final, and was named Inspirational Woman of the Year by ITV’s Lorraine programme.

At the three-day show in Harrogate, which begins on July 10, she will be accompanied by the band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

Ms Jones, who is mother to three-year-old twins, said: “I feel very honoured to be the first singer to be asked perform in the main ring.”

Outfitted by the Wetherby designer brand James Steward, which has created costumes for Kylie Minogue and Victoria Beckham, she will also turn out on the show’s fashion catwalk.