Lloyds Banking Group axes branches in Yorkshire as part of nationwide cull

LLoyds Banking Group is to close six branches in Yorkshire as part of a closure programme across the country.

Of the 49 branches to close six will be in Yorkshire. Five Lloyds branches, in Pocklington, Hornsea, Ripon, Banner Cross and Broomhill Sheffield, will close. Meanwhile a Halifax branch in Guiseley will also be shuttered.

The bank said it would introduce a new mobile branch service to the Hornsea and Pocklington areas next summer.

Lloyds blamed the closures on changing customer habits, with more people choosing to bank digitally and via their mobiles.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds added: “As a consequence, the number of customers visiting some of our branches has declined in recent years. In response to this, we have confirmed the locations of some Yorkshire branches which will close next year across Lloyds Bank and Halifax. Branches remain a key part of the service we offer to customers, and we continue to make significant investment in revitalising our network, shaping it to their needs. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branch.”

Some 99 jobs are at risk nationally.

Lloyds insisted that branches remain a “key part of the service” it offers.

Earlier this year, the lender said it would shut down 100 branches as it swung the axe on 200 jobs.

But union Unite reacted with fury, saying the move undermined growth and would leave more communities without access to “valued local banking”.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: “Lloyds Banking Group needs to halt this unnecessary bank branch closure programme.

“Local communities are making it clear that the closure of their local branch excludes customers who cannot use digital means to conduct their financial transactions.

“Having returned to profitability Lloyds needs to stop ignoring its corporate social responsibilities.”

The bank unveiled a hefty rise in third-quarter profits last month as the once state-backed lender hailed a “strong financial performance”.

The company saw pre-tax profits more than double to £1.95 billion as chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio’s turnaround of the lender continues.

The results built on a strong run of form for Lloyds, which was fully returned to private hands in May, nearly nine years after the Government bailed it out at the height of the financial crisis.

At the peak, Lloyds was 43% owned by the state following its bailout during the banking crisis, after taxpayers were forced to inject £20.3 billion into rescuing the bank.

The group has also been dogged by PPI claims, having paid out over £18 billion to date to affected customers.