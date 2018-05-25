Local MP welcomes investment at Braiform

Angela Smith, MP for Penistone & Stocksbridge​,​ has visited Braiform, the world’s largest re-user and recycler of coat hangers, at ​its​ facility in Ecclesfield.​ ​

The Sheffield​-based​ firm processes more than 150,000,000 hangers a year at its Sheffield base, saving 6,500 metric tonnes of plastic materials going to waste and entering landfill, as well as reducing carbon emissions by up to 80​ per cent​.​ ​

As the war on single use plastics intensifies, Braiform’s hangers are being re-used at least 10 times across the world and the business is partnered with prominent high street fashion retailers including Marks & Spencer, H&M, Peacocks and Mothercare.

Braiform moved into the Re-use Centre in Ecclesfield in 2010 and has created over 250 jobs in the region.

The company has invested £3​m in ​its state​-​of​-​the​-​art facility and plans​ further investment.

Graeme Rutherford, Braiform ​c​o-CEO, said: "Thanks to the popularity of our innovative garment hanger re-use model, we are a business that is focused on growth and that is looking to capitalise on future opportunities.

"The shift we are seeing from retailers wanting to reduce carbon emissions and plastics waste in their supply chains has contributed to an increase demand for our services and as we expand, we hope to increase our workforce."

Braiform prefers to re-use hangers rather than recyle them as it uses less energy and materials. Recycling is only used when hangers are at the end of their life.

Clothing manufacturers order hangers from Braiform and when customers buy their garments in store, the hanger goes into a Braiform box at the counter.

The hangers are then sent to Braiform’s re-use facility where they are cleaned, packed and redistributed, ready to be re-used.

Mrs Smith said: “Braiform is a great success story for Sheffield.

​"​I was really impressed by the scale and sophistication of their operations at the Re-use Centre here. The business is a leading example of how the circular economy can help to create value, income and jobs, while still supporting the environment.

​"​I enjoyed talking with employees and will be highlighting the important contribution that the business makes to the UK’s green economy with my colleagues in Westminster.”

Mr Rutherford added: “We were delighted to welcome Mrs Smith to our facility today.

​"​As the world shifts towards a more circular economy model, we believe that our unique closed loop re-use model will help retailers to eradicate waste from garment hangers and garment packaging all together. We are proud, as a Sheffield business, to play a role in the international fight against plastic waste.”

The company has over 50 years’ of history and provides design, sourcing and supply chain management of garment hangers, print and packaging products

Its supply platform spans 28 countries.