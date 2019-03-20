Lock gates to have pride of place at Chelsea

The Yorkshire Post revealed last month the gates from Huddersfield Narrow Canal will recall the county’s proud industrial heritage in this year’s Welcome to Yorkshire show garden.
WORK has started on a pair of lock gates from Britain’s highest canal which will help create a slice of Yorkshire at the Chelsea Flower Show.
