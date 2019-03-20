Mark Gregory ' 2019 Welcome to Yorkshire RHS Chelsea Garden Designer, Adam Cluny, Craft Operative at Canal & River Trust and Vanessa Coakley Craft Operative at Canal & River Trust with genuine Yorkshire canal lock gates donated by Canal & River Trust which will be the main feature of Welcome to Yorkshire's 2019 RHS Chelsea show garden. Picture Tony Johnson.

Lock gates to have pride of place at Chelsea

WORK has started on a pair of lock gates from Britain’s highest canal which will help create a slice of Yorkshire at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Yorkshire Post revealed last month the gates from Huddersfield Narrow Canal will recall the county’s proud industrial heritage in this year’s Welcome to Yorkshire show garden.

