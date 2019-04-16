Locomotive chugs back in time to celebrate centenary

A MUCH-LOVEd locomotive has been restored to its original livery to celebrate its 100th year of running.

Originally a freight workhorse that plied the tracks of the North East hauling heavy coal trains, the Q6 class locomotive No.63395 won a place in the hearts of steam lovers, and was almost lost forever in 1967. But after more than 50 years of dedicated care by member of the North Eastern Locomotive Preservation Group (NELPG), at its base on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the locomotive is still going strong, and has, for 2019 only, been repainted in its original North Eastern Railway livery.

Peter Whitaker, NYMR Signwriter and Volunteer Fireman.

And visitors can see it in operation during special bank holiday events, from May 4 to 6.

NELPG chairman Chris Lawson said: “The only 0-8-0 currently in working preservation, it was so nearly lost to the scrap man in 1967 and saved with only hours before it was due to be cut up. It is a tribute to the efforts and dedication of the Group’s volunteers over the last 51 years that this icon of the North East coalfield can still be seen at work today.”