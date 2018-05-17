London fans travel to Harrogate for Squeeze man's show

Review by Stuart Rhodes

A founder member of legendary band Squeeze, Chris Difford was in town and played two shows in the Warehouse Recording Co live room in a single weekend.

Performing to sell out shows, Saturday night and again on Sunday lunchtime, some fans had travelled up from London, to hear tales of his life of music, booze, drugs and survival with the help of Elton John, all to be found in his witty memoir book Some Fantastic Place (my life in and out of Squeeze).

From chauffeuring Bryan Ferry to sharing a flat with one of London’s leading drug dealers the tales were blended in with how his songs came to life.

The story of Sting covering Tempted leads to laughter then into a sensitive rendition of the song accompanied with pedal steel and audience participation.

Up the Junction and Cool for Cats performed with a passion in his voice, even after decades of performing and the show comes to an all too soon close.

There can be no doubting in or out of Squeeze Chris Difford is a very cool cat, indeed!