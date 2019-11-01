London Scottish 30 Yorkshire Carnegie 10: Bottom side Carnegie show improvement but fade to another loss in capital

Yorkshire Carnegie are still seeking their first win of the Championship season after losing 30-10 at fellow strugglers London Scottish last night.

A tight first half saw defences dominate, a welcome improvement for the visitors after some heavy defeats.

Indeed, the only points of the half came through a penalty for Scottish’s Dan Barnes on 33 minutes.

Bottom side Carnegie levelled three minutes after the restart through player-coach Joe Ford’s penalty.

But the indiscipline which had dogged them throughout the game was finally punished three minutes later, with a converted penalty try for the hosts and the sin-binning of Ben Sowery.

In his absence, the home side, who went into the game a place and three points above Yorkshire in the standings, scored two unconverted tries in quick succession through Matas Jurevicius and James Malcolm.

Sowery’s return saw on loan Worcester prop Joe Morris score a try, improved by Ford, with 19 minutes to go, but Yorkshire’s hopes were extinguished when Charlie Ingall crossed with five minutes to play.

With Carnegie tiring, Scots’ Billy Harding went over right on full-time to seal the victory and put further daylight between the two sides at the bottom.