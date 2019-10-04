London Scottish 50 Yorkshire Carnegie 7: Carnegie finally get points on board in Cup loss

Yorkshire Carnegie’s miserable start to the season continued in the capital last night as they went down to a third successive Championship Cup defeat against their 14-man opponents.

But at least this time the visitors managed to put their first points of the season on the board having lost their previous two ties to an aggregate 131 points without reply.

With Carnegie in the very early stages of a complete rebuild of their squad, following a summer of well-documented financial issues, that is perhaps understandable.

They made six changes to the side which lost to Cornish Pirates last weekend, but were on the back foot from the opening exchanges with the hosts’ Lewis Wynne finishing off a 15-phase move for the opening try. Five minutes later Matas Jurevicius crossed for a touchdown improved by Harry Sheppard.

Two tries in three minutes midway through the half took the game away from the visitors as first Matt Eliet went over and then from a penalty, Scottish found touch, won the lineout and moved the ball left to Wynne for his second try. Both scores were improved by Sheppard.

Another converted try before half-time for the hosts was followed by another straight after by Hugh Tizard – after a great offload by Sheppard – who failed to add the goal.

Carnegie finally broke their points duck for the season on 55 minutes when they kicked a penalty deep, won the lineout and from the maul Will Hill forced his way over for a converted try.

With six minutes to go, the hosts’ Joe Luca Smith, who had only just come on after nine months out, was sent off. But it could not prevent them racking up the half-century through Rob Stevenson’s late five-pointer.