Long delays as A61 closes after accident at Harewood

There are long delays this evening after the A61 closed following an accident involving a car and a motorbike.

The road is closed both ways between A659 Otley Road and A659 The Avenue, the AA's website reported.

Traffic is queuing following the accident near Harewood Surgery at 4.21pm, which caused a fuel spillage.

West Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist had suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the car involved, a Toyota Yaris, was not believed to be seriously injured.

The Harrogate Bus Company said they were diverting between Harewood and Pannal via Pool.