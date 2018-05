Have your say

There are long delays on the M62 motorway in Leeds following the closure of two lanes.

Lanes one and two are currently out of use on the westbound carriageway between junction 29 for the M1 and junction 28 for the A650 due to a broken down vehicle.

M62

Traffic is queuing with delays of around 30 minutes being reported.

An earlier accident on Oxford Place in Leeds city centre has now been cleared.