Long delays on M1 and M62 motorways near Leeds due to emergency repairs

Long delays are affecting traffic on the M1 and M62 this afternoon, motorists have been warned.

Motorists are being warned of delays on the link road from the M1 due to emergency repairs.

Emergency repairs were carried out on the link road from the M1 J42 Southbound onto the M62 Eastbound at Lofthouse, due to a sunken manhole cover.

Highways England says repairs there are long delays to the approach to the M62 from the M1 southbound. Do you know anyone going that way?

@HighwaysNEAST said: "Emergency carriageway repairs are complete on the link road from #M1 J42 southbound onto the #M62 eastbound #Lofthouse due to a sunken manhole cover. All lanes are NOW OPEN however there are long delays on approach to the M62 from M1 southbound."

