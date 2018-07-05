Long delays on M62 after multi-vehicle smash near Leeds

A multi-vehicle accident that closed three lanes of the M62 near Leeds is causing major delays.

Three lanes out of four of the westbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25 were out of bounds for motorists, with reports of traffic queuing in the area that could take some time to clear.

Reports suggest a car and a van were involved in the crash involved, with the car now facing in the opposite direction.

Debris is also said to be scattered across the carriageway.