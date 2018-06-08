Long delays on major motorway near Leeds following accident

Have your say

Long delays are being reported on a major motorway near Leeds as the evening rush hour is about to get into full swing.

A1(M) PIC: Google

The A1(M) currently has long queues of traffic after an accident on the northbound carriageway.

The vehicles involved have now been moved to the hard shoulder but the delays remain at junction 44 for the A64, with knock-on affects hitting the M1.

All traffic was held until just after 4pm as debris was cleaned from the carriageway.

All lanes are now open.