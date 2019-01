Delays of up to 17 minutes are being reported following a two car crash on the A629 Elland Bypass near Halifax.

The accident was cleared around 8am, however delays are still being felt in the area, around the Calder and Hebble junction in between junction 42 of the M62 and Halfiax.

Image from the accident.

The delays are thought to be heading in both directions and having a knock-on effect to other roads nearby.