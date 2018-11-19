Lord Mayor enjoys Brexit blind date with Love Island star and says: “There’s no Tories in Sheffield!”

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid has enjoyed a blind date with a star of TV’s Love Island – to talk about Brexit.

He met up with reality TV star Zara McDermott for a BBC TV programme where people from the opposing side of the Brexit debate enjoy a blind date.

Magid Magid and Love Island star Zara McDermott enjoyed a blind date to talk Brexit

But despite their differing views, it appears that anti-Brexit Magid and pro-Leave Zara actually got on like a house on fire.

READ MORE: 17,500 in favour of Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid

Zara recently quit her role as a policy adviser in the civil service so she can now speak freely on politics, said: “I was quite surprised.

“I was expecting a suited and booted minister. When he said he was a mayor, I thought, 'Gosh, he's really different'. But that's good, that he's bucked the trend.”

And Magid was equally impressed – even turning up with a bunch of EU themed flowers for his date.

READ MORE: Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid takes part in rap battle for TV show

He said: “I probably didn't learn anything new, but it was interesting. There are no Tories in Sheffield, so it was good to get a different view on things. You can get stuck in your own echo chamber sometimes.

“She was the best thing. She was understanding - a lovely, sweet person.”

Added Zara: I've now made a friend, and my friend is Lord Mayor! Our personalities got on very well. There are not many people you can open up to politically, but I could with him.”

However, Magid’s bunch of blue and yellow EU themed flowers caused an awkward moment.

She said: “I think when he brought the flowers in at the start of the date! I was like, 'I have a boyfriend'. But he’s charismatic, intelligent, and funny.”

And he responded: “I'd like to think they were appreciated. It was almost a peace offering, an olive branch to begin our chat. They had a hint of the EU in them too with the colours, but I don't know if she got that.

READ MORE: Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid says he’ll dress up as a pizza

“She interesting, lovely and funny and if she's ever in Sheffield she should swing by.”

The pair were asked to rate the date out of ten and while Zara gave Magid full marks, he gave her a score of 7.3, adding: “To give 10 out of 10 she would have had to have seen the light - tell me 'I'm no longer a Tory!'

You can read a full report of the date HERE