The M62 is currently closed at junction 26 near Bradford after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.

Highways England said the junction, which connects motorists with the M606, is shut to allow for the lorry to be removed from the barrier and to be recovered.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Barrier repairs to take place once vehicle recovered, traffic to use exit and entry slip roads to pass scene. In addition lane 4 is closed on the westbound carriageway.”