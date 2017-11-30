Search

Lorry drivers survive M1 pile-up in Derbyshire

A number of lorries were involved in a collision on the M1 this morning
Four lorry drivers involved in a collision on the M1 this morning escaped without serious or life threatening injuries, police officers have revealed.

They were involved in a smash on the northbound stretch between junction 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough.

Lorry drivers survived a motorway pile-up this morning

The motorway was closed earlier but one lane has since re-opened to allow traffic to pass.

Derbyshire Police said 'long delays' are to be expected throughout the morning while vehicle recovery work is carried out.

One of the lorries involved in a motorway smash this morning

