Lorry drivers survive M1 pile-up in Derbyshire

Four lorry drivers involved in a collision on the M1 this morning escaped without serious or life threatening injuries, police officers have revealed.
They were involved in a smash on the northbound stretch between junction 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough.
The motorway was closed earlier but one lane has since re-opened to allow traffic to pass.
Derbyshire Police said 'long delays' are to be expected throughout the morning while vehicle recovery work is carried out.
