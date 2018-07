A main route into Wakefield remains blocked after a lorry overturned.

The accident happened near the junction of where the A61 meets the A650, close to the Capri at the Vine restaurant at around 5.20am this morning.

Polcie are on the scene and after the road was closed for a brief spell, it has since partially re-opened.

Recovery of the truck is now underway but traffic and police say they will be forced to shut the roundabout again for a short spell.