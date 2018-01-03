Lottery cash brings relief to leaking Minster of the Moors

A Norman church once known as the Minster of the Moors, even though it lies less than five miles from the centre of Sheffield, has been handed a £220,000 grant to repair its leaking roof.

St Mary’s, in the once rural village of Ecclesfield, was originally the mother church for Hallamshire, one of the largest parishes in England and the new funding reflected its “historical and national importance”, said its vicar, Rev Tim Gill.

Rev Tim Gill is vicar of St Mary's Church, Ecclesfield in Sheffield, a Grade I listed building that has received a grant of �220,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for major repairs. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The money from the Heritage Lottery Fund will pay for major roof repairs at the 13th century church, one of only five Grade I listed buildings in Sheffield.

Rev Gill said: “The grant came as a massive relief. The roof has been patched up to keep out the worst of the weather but without urgent repairs we would be looking at serious leakage.

“Without the grant we would have had to raise the money ourselves.”

The lead in the church roof was last replaced in the 1970s but the materials had now deteriorated and turned brittle, he said.

It is believed that a church has stood on the site since 500AD. The early parts of the current building were constructed by monks from Rouen in France.