Love Island and Made In Chelsea stars to appear at Made Up Leeds Festival this weekend

The full celebrity line-up for the Leeds' first festival celebration of beauty has been announced.

Running this Saturday and Sunday, the city-wide Made Up Leeds festival aims to showcase some of the biggest names in beauty and feature dozens of offers from cosmetic shops, restaurants and bars.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and ex-Love Island contestants Kaz Crossley and Alexandra Cane were among those already confirmed for appearances during the free event.

Now organisers have revealed that male beauty vlogger Lewys Ball, drag queen star Michael ‘Gisele’ Allan and celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton will also be attending.

They will join E4’s Body Fixers star Danny Richo and mother-daughter make-up artists and Instagram sensations Shaheen Kauser and Sanna Nosheen – known as Mummillion and Lookamillion.

The festival, backed by LeedsBID, will also see involvement from Leeds' retail sector, including John Lewis, Debenhams, Trinity Leeds, The Merrion Centre, St Johns Centre, Harvey Nichols and The Light.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive at LeedsBID, said: “Made Up Leeds aims to celebrate beauty for all and we’re incredibly proud of the diverse line-up for the first ever event.

“It’s fantastic to see such big-name brands and retailers join forces to create something really special for the city, and we’re expecting thousands of people to head to Leeds for the jam-packed event.”

Where and when will the stars appear in Leeds

Vlogger Lewys Ball, 19, will answer questions about cosmetics, life and growing up on his YouTube channel LookingForLewys, which has over 325,000 subscribers, Lewys will be at Trinity Leeds’ Beauty Room at noon on Saturday. It will be followed by a meet and greet.

Hairdresser to the stars Andrew Barton will join his former 10 Year Younger co-star, and British makeup artist, Ruby Hammer to discuss updating looks. They will also appear at The Beauty Room at Trinity Leeds, from 1pm on Sunday.

Leeds drag queen star Michael ‘Gisele’ Allan will host a makeup masterclass and share industry tips and tricks at The Beauty Space, in Briggate, at noon on Saturday.

Mother-daughter make-up artists Lookamillion and Mummillion will speak about their key make-up looks, and how to get the most out of makeup at any age, at The Bottle Room, at Harvey Nichols, on Sunday.

Headline speaker 'Toff' will lead a talk at The Beauty Room at Trinity Leeds from 3.30pm on Saturday.

How to take part

All of the events are free to attend but limited tickets are available.

Festival-goers need to sign up to get their free ‘Glamour Passport’ and goody bag, which can be picked up at collection points across the city centre.

They include a full list of offers, samples and information on speakers and demonstrations for the weekend.

Visit www.madeupleeds.co.uk/programme for details.