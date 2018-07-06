Love Island DJ films new music video at Yorkshire stately home

A DJ who played a set for the Love Island contestants has filmed his new music video at a sumptuous country estate near Skipton.
Tom Zanetti, who is from Belle Isle in Leeds, flew out to the Love Island villa to perform at a party and appeared on last night's episode.
He has filmed the video for his new single Make It Look Good at Broughton Hall, a Georgian mansion near Skipton.
The Grade I-listed house is has been owned by the Tempest family for 900 years, and the estate is now run as a business park and wedding venue.
Simon Webbe from boyband Blue also took part in the 13-hour shoot at the hall.
The house's rooms were used to stand in for a casino and the video features models and fast cars.