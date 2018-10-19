Love Your High Street: How Harrogate has reacted to new campaign

The Harrogate Advertiser’s campaign to shine a light on the district’s independent businesses has been hailed by figures from across the district.

Following the launch of the Love Your High Street campaign, our drive to support local businesses with our profile pieces in the run up to Christmas has since received the backing of the Chair of Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District), local businesses and the Liberal Democrats’ prospective parliamentary candidate for the district.

In the build-up to Christmas, the Harrogate Advertiser, along with sister Johnston Press titles from across the country, is continuing to highlight local business in conjunction with Card Factory.

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID (BID) said: “I think the Harrogate Advertiser campaign is highlighting the important of independents of the town, the Montpellier Quarter is probably best known as the best kept secret in town. It’s the home of independents. I think whilst the camapiagn is highlighting these areas to residents, BID can campaign to promote these ares to both residents and visitiors."

It is a view shared by Judith Rogerson, Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency.

She said: “I was very pleased to see the Advertiser launch the ‘Love Your High Street’ campaign last week and particularly welcome the call to reform business rates. The future of our town centres is always high up the list of issues that people raise when I ask them about their local priorities. And as a resident of Harrogate town centre myself it is always noticeable to me when another shop or restaurant is left empty. Despite the challenges facing our high streets there are reasons to remain positive.

“We are lucky to have some wonderful independent businesses in our area It’s great that local businesses are pro-actively working together and exploring new initiatives like the BID to find ways to sustain and revive our town centres in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

“It is the responsibility of the Council to make sure that our town centres are well maintained so that they are attractive places for people to visit and spend their money. But at the end of the day it is down to each of us if we want our local shops and businesses to grow and thrive. If we don’t use them they won’t survive. That is why I whole-heartedly support this campaign”

Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers who was featured last week, spoke of the potential boost offered to traders through our Love Your High Street campaign, by showcasing what residents have ‘on their own doorstep’.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted the Harrogate Advertiser is supporting the independents here. People lead very busy lives and it’s very easy to forget what’s on your doorstep, and so to refresh people’s minds and bring it back into the focus its absolutely superb.

She added: “Retail is tough at the moment, whether you are a big national or small independent, So anything which can support retailers is so very much appreciated.”

“To have the Advertiser do something like this is brilliant, it really is.”