LOWEDGES MURDER: Everything we know so far

While detectives investigate the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield last night, here is what we know so far:

- A boy, aged 15, was stabbed in an attack in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.50pm yesterday.

An air ambulance was scrambled when reports of a stabbing in Lowedges came in last night

- The teenager was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died an hour later.

- The boy's identity has not yet been released.

- Specially trained police officers are supporting his grieving family.

- An air ambulance landed in Greenhill Park last night as medics rushed to the boy's aid.

- A huge police cordon is in place around the crime scene, with Chesterfield Road South closed from the Bowshaw roundabout to the Meadowhead roundabout, in the direction of Sheffield. The end of Lowedges Road, near to Chesterfield Road South, is closed in both directions.

- The police cordon is expected to remain in place for some time, possibly days.

- Detectives say the investigation is in its 'very early stages' and they are working to ascertain 'the exact circumstances of the incident'.

- Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said last night that the murder is an 'immediate priority' for the force and that a 'vast number of officers and resources' are involved in the investigation into the incident.

- The police chief said there is 'an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible'.

- Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.