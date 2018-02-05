Loyal Leeds worker aged 76 says he will retire ‘When I feel like it’ after 52-years at one company

HE has worked for the same Yorkshire-based company for 52 years and at the age of 76 has no plans to retire.

Johnny Gallagher, of east Leeds, enjoys working at Mone Brothers and says he will finish working “when I feel like it.”

It’s a career that’s taken him all around the country he has worked on a string of iconic landmark construction projects including the Humber Bridge.

Mr Gallagher came to the UK from County Donegal in Ireland aged just 16 and has never gone a day without work in all that time.

It’s a proud record that he attributes to “being a workaholic.”

Mr Gallagher said: “It started out as a favour for Mone Brothers co-founder Phil Mone.

“I was supposed to be doing a couple of days back in 1966 just to help out the young business, but it’s ended up as 52 years...so far.

“In the early years we carried out a lot of muck shifting contracts all over the UK.

“I spent two-years working on the Humber Bridge but I’ve been based at Mone Brothers’ Blackhill Quarry in north Leeds in recent years.

“We have had many staff members who have spent three or four decades with the company.”

Mr Gallagher added: “They are a great business to work for and treat their employees right. I wouldn’t have been here for over half a century if that wasn’t the case.

“I’ve enjoyed every day with Mone Brothers and they’re a fantastic team and a great employer but I’ll go when I feel like it.”

Mr Gallagher, who has also had a two-year-spell working in Australia, has made many good friends over the years including 89-year-old Don Hendrie. Mr Hendrie retired aged 84 after 43 years service with Mone Brothers.

Current Mone Brothers director Phil Mone, son of the co-founder of the same name, said: “Johnny has been a permanent fixture virtually since the company was founded 53 years ago.

“His dedication to the job and work ethic are an example to all.”

