'Lucky escape' after car hit by caravan wheel on M62 in Lofthouse

These pictures show the damage caused to a car when it was hit by the wheel that had come off a caravan travelling in the opposite direction of the M62.

The incident happened on Sunday (November 4) at around 2pm when the Nissan car was travelling eastbound at junction 29 for Lofthouse.

A caravan, travelling westbound, lost its wheel, which flew over the central reservation before hitting the car.

The driver of the Nissan escaped with slight injuries.

West Yorkshire Police traffic officer @WYP_TrafficDave said on Twitter "A lucky escape for this motorist on the #M62 travelling Eastbound at J29!

A tyre from a caravan travelling in the opposite direction hit the car on the M62 (PIC: WYP Traffic Police)

"A wheel came off a caravan travelling on the Westbound carriageway, went over the central barriers and struck the Nissan.

"Slight injuries but could have been a lot worse."

