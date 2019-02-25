Luna Park funfair in Scarborough to be given a revamp and new rides, and the old Ferris wheel has gone

Luna Park, Scarborough’s famous seafront amusement park and funfair, is to get a revamp as a new company takes on the lease.

The park has been run for decades by the Tuby family, but now the lease has been sold to W Crow & Son, a family with equally long connections to the fairground trade.

Luna Park's old Ferris wheel comes down

Dane Crow and his wife Cassie are finalising the takeover with Scarborough Council, which owns the land, and promise a fresh look for the old park, which stands beside the Toll House, where Sandside meets Marine Drive.

Dane Crow is from a long line of fairground operators, following in the footsteps of his grandfather William Crow senior and father William junior.

Dane, 40, said: “We run children’s rides in the summer on Redcar seafront, and travel all around the UK and Ireland providing rides for funfairs.

“At Luna Park we will retain the name but will be bringing in a whole new set of family-friendly, modern rides and attractions.”

Cassie, 31, added: “The park was looking a bit dated so we hope a revamp will revitalise it.

“We will be keeping and revamping the dodgems but there will be new rides to replace the old ones. We’ll definitely be aiming at the family market, a nice variety of good-quality rides.

“The business owners around us have been friendly and positive.”

The couple live in Northallerton and have two-year-old twin boys.

They and contractors are hard at work bringing in the new rides. The old Ferris wheel has been dismantled and the old rides have gone.

“It had to be tested anyway, and we decided we wouldn’t be keeping it,” said Dane.

“We’ll be running Luna Park through the season, and hope to open at Easter.”

Luna Park suffered a devasting fire in June 1991 but reopened just three weeks later, and subsequently was fitted out with a new look and new rides.