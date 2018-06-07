Luxury estate near Whitby given approval for £31m expansion

A £31m luxury holiday development planned for the outskirts of Whitby has been given the go-ahead.

Raithwaite Estate's plans were approved by Scarborough Council’s planning committee today.

It is to be built in the 80 acres of the five star Raithwaite Hall between Whitby and Sandsend and will see a big holiday accommodation development of 71 cottages, 82 apartments and 37 lodges.

The developers. Yorkshire Ventures (Estates) say the scheme will create 278 new jobs both on the site and in allied holiday businesses in the area.

Welcome to Yorkshire, the region’s top tourism marketing organisation, backed the scheme, saying: “This will be a huge development and the benefits to Yorkshire will be immeasurable. Raithwaite Estate will become Raithwaite Bay - a world class destination for both national and international tourism.”

David Walker, Scarborough Council’s senior planning officer who recommended approval of the development, said: “This will be an exciting expansion of the tourist accommodation and facilities already on offer at the Raithwaite Estate.

“It will add to the supply of quality visitor accommodation within the Whitby area and provide a boost to the local economy and tourism.”

But the scheme had been opposed by the local parish council which said: “The size is disproportionate in terms of it being adjacent to the coast and the North York Moors National Park.”

There was also opposition from Whitby Civic Society because, it says, of the scale of the scheme, traffic problems and visual impact.

The site saw the construction in the mid 19th century of Raithwaite Hall, to be the home of local shipping magnate George Pyman.

In today's meeting, Danby ward councillor Clive Pearson, said: "This [application] will bring jobs, which Whitby needs, and it looks very high quality.

"We need this."

Cllr David Chance added that while he still had reservations about the plans, he abstained during the approval vote, he welcomed some of the changes made by the applicant.

Before any development takes place plans must be approved by Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency relating to how the site will link to the main sewers in the area.

The plans were passed with 12 votes in favour and three abstentions.