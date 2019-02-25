'Luxury glamping' application green-lit by Harrogate planners

An application 'aiming to create a small, high end glamping business' near a Harrogate village has been approved.

Borough planners have approved a change of use application, giving permission for land at Mount Pleasant Cottage in Bishop Thornton to be used for three safari tents and formation of a hardstanding parking area. It was previously zoned for agricultural and residential use.

According to planning documents written by agent, Arrowsmith Associates LLP: "The business model proposed by the applicants is a small bespoke glamping site. Their research has highlighted a need in the market to have a unique holiday experience that is able to cater for a range of budgets. This type of site is designed to provide for what is known as “wellness tourism.”

"The applicants describe this as “gaining a new perspective and enjoy learning new skills. The aim of the applicants is therefore to create a high end glamping business in an accessible location within an area popular with tourists."

"The proposal is designed to be low impact during its use, at the end of its life removal of the physical development could be easily undertake with no lasting impact. The open nature of the site is a principal attraction to potential customers. With this in mind they intend (as a consequence of the scheme) to undertake the enhancement of natural habitats on and around the site. This will include planting suitable native plants and trees, as well as the protection of the pond on site and the varying wildlife in and around it."

Planning documents also say each of the tents will have a bathroom, bedroom, living area and open decking area.

Access to the site would be from Fountains Abbey Road, through an existing gate access to Mount Pleasant. According to planning documents hedges on either side of the access would be cut back to provide visibility splay on the road.