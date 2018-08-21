Lynda Shillaw joins Town Centre Securities as property director

AN EXPERIENCED real estate professional has taken on a senior role at Town Centre Securities.

Leeds-based Town Centre Securities has announced the appointment of Lynda Shillaw as its new property director.

Ms Shillaw will join the board on November 5 2018. Richard Lewis, the company’s current property director, will retire as planned from the board and the company.

Ms Shillaw joins Town Centre Securities from the Manchester Airports Group (MAG) where she has served as the divisional chief executive officer, Property since June 2014.

She is a member of the MAG executive committee, responsible for MAG’s £525m investment portfolio and 1,000 acre development land bank across its UK airports, and also MAG’s interest in the £1bn Airport City Joint Venture.

Edward Ziff, the chairman and chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have recruited someone with the calibre and reputation of Lynda Shillaw to join Town Centre Securities.

“We believe that Lynda’s breadth of investment and development experience, combined with her past involvement in real estate financing will be invaluable as we embark on the next stage of the company’s growth, including undertaking the most significant development pipeline in TCS’s history. We are confident that Lynda’s passion for delivery combined with her reputation and knowledge will make her a powerful new addition to the TCS team.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to personally thank Richard Lewis for his long-standing commitment to Town Centre Securities. Richard’s contribution has been invaluable, notably with some of our most significant schemes, beginning with the construction and sale of No1 Whitehall Riverside in Leeds, the continued development of Piccadilly Basin in Manchester, and most recently the re-development of Merrion House in Leeds. We wish Richard a long, happy, and healthy retirement.”

Before joining MAG, Ms Shillaw worked as director of real estate at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, and managing director and global head of corporate real estate for Lloyds Banking Group. She holds non-executive director positions on the board of the Crown Estate and VIVID housing association.