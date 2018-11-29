M1 crash: Traffic passing both sides of crash near Lofthouse is 'very dangerous' warns Highways England

Drivers have been urged to take care when passing the scene of a crash on the M1 near Lofthouse.

Highways England said its teams were on the way to an collision which was blocking two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junction 41 (Carrgate) and junction 42 (Lofthouse).

Highways England cameras show the congestion building up on the M1 northbound between Lofthouse and Carrgate. Picture: Crown 2018

Also in news: Storm Diana - When will the storm end in Leeds?



It said lanes three and four were blocked and traffic as it urged drivers to only use lanes one and two when passing.

In a tweet, it said: "Traffic currently passing on both sides of the accident which makes this very dangerous. Please adhere to lane closures and use lanes one and two only."

Also in news: Wakefield Council talks with criticised private contractor ENGIE kept secret