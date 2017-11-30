M1 pile-up set to cause rush hour chaos in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire

A pile-up on the M1 is set to cause chaos for motorists this morning.

Derbyshire Police said a 'serious collision' involving 'multiple vehicles' occurred on the northbound stretch between junctions 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough.

The force is warning that it will cause 'significant tailbacks'.

Derbyshire Police is advising motorists to 'seek other routes until further notice,' with the motorway closed at junctions 29 and 29A.

Earlier this morning Derbyshire traffic officers tweeted that they were en-route to the crash scene, where there was a report of a lorry on its side.

Firefighters and paramedics are also at the scene.