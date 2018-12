Have your say

Part of the M62 is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Traffic is being diverted between junctions 27 and 28 on the westbound side for Tingley and Gildersome.

The crash is thought to have happened at around 7pm.

Police have not yet provided an update on injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from junction 28 to rejoin the motorway at junction 27.