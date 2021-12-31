The motorway is blocked between Junction 32 at Pontefract/Castleford and Junction 31 at Normanton - with traffic at a standstill.
West Yorkshire Fire have been called out to the scene.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as M62 closed near Wakefield as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze
Last updated: Friday, 31 December, 2021, 14:09
Two lanes now open but delays of 30 minutes
Severe delays of 11 minutes and increasing
The AA reports:
“Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J31 A655 (Castleford). Average speed ten mph.”
Here is the location of the fire
Picture shows standstill traffic on westbound carriageway as crews tackle fire
M62 westbound partially closed near Wakefield due to ongoing vehicle fire
