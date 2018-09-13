M62 closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

The M62 is currently closed in both direction due to a 'police incident' at Ainley Top.
READ: A cow on the line at Darlington and a late train for Britney Spears’ Scarborough gig: Behind the scenes at the North’s rail nerve centre
Highways England tweeted to warn motorists, advising to find alternative routes where possible.
They said: "#M62 both carrageways from J22 to J24 are closed due to a police incident. Please avoid the area if possible.
"Updates to follow @WYP_RPU #Trafficofficers enroute."
READ: Exclusive: Police chiefs in West Yorkshire say demands of job are affecting officers' mental health
Long delays are currently being reported.
More as we have it.
For the latest news on Yorkshire's motorway networks, join our dedicated Facebook group by clicking here.