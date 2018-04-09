M62 closed in both directions near Leeds

The M62 motorway is closed in both directions due to a police incident.
Traffic is queuing between junctions 24 for Blackley New Road and junction 22 for the A672.
The road is currently closed while police deal with a incident.
Junction 23 is operating as a restricted junction.
Meanwhile, there is queuing traffic on the A1079 around Market Weighton after a multi-vehicle accident.
The accident is on the A1079 both ways between Cliffe Road and the A1034 Sancton Road. The road is closed.